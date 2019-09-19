The Arlington girls golf team claimed sixth out of 10 teams Tuesday at the Bennington Invite at Stone Creek Golf Course.
The Eagles finished with 505 strokes, which was 10 behind fifth-place Johnson County and 35 behind the tournament champion Elkhorn South Storm. Coach Jason Wiese's AHS squad bested teams from Gretna, Elkhorn, Platteview and Elmwood-Murdock.
Samantha Doughty notched the Eagles' low score, 118 strokes. It tied her for 24th overall.
Dianna Taylor added a 122 for 29th place, while Ema Horner's 131 put her into 33rd out of 42 golfers. Mackenzie O'Flaherty carded 134 strokes over 18 holes.
Arlington is home at Fremont Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday. The Eagles' home invitational begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
