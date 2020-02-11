Arlington senior Samantha Doughty started out high school as a volleyball player.
At the start of her sophomore year, though, she switched to golf with coach Jason Wiese.
“Back then when I started playing volleyball, I would have never thought I'd go on to college to play golf,” Doughty said Thursday at Arlington High School.
But after three years down the fairway and on the green, the Eagle signed with Iowa Western Community College. She'll join Reivers coach Derrick Thompson and company next fall.
“It feels normal to me, but knowing you can change sports and go so far in a different one is motivational, I guess,” Doughty said.
Doughty spent most of her three seasons on the Arlington golf team as its low scorer. A highlight was her 9-hole 44 last fall at the Elmwood-Murdock quadrangular, which the Eagles one.
Now, Doughty moves onto Iowa Western competition — after some springtime golf in preparation.
“I really am excited to play with new people and a team that is really excited about it, and travel,” she said. “I'm also trying to improve my score by a lot before I get there. Just keep moving and getting better.”
After a start on the volleyball court, the Arlington standout did just that at the prep level.
