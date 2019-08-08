An Arlington team of current and soon-to-be high school Eagles competed Friday and Saturday at The Freshman State Softball Tournament in Lincoln.
Arlington played one Class B game during the first day and four the next, finishing 3-2 at the Doris Bair Softball Complex. It beat Cass County Central 8-6 in its opener before a 4-3 loss to Douglas County West/Concordia.
In the consolation bracket, the Eagles bested both Yutan/Mead and Wahoo Neumann before dropping a 13-0 game to Malcolm late Saturday night. That final defeated eliminated Arlington from trophy contention.
Blair, meanwhile, had a team in the tournament claim third place.
Next, Arlington will begin fall practice Monday, which is when the NSAA allows for full practice participation. A week before that start date, 22 of 26 Eagles arrived at the diamonds for an optional conditioning session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.