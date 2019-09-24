For the second week in a row, the Arlington Eagles found themselves on the wrong end of a 7-6 high school football game.
On Friday, Boone Central/Newman Grove defended its home field with a 7-6 win against coach Steven Gubbels' squad.
“Losing by one point again was definitely hard for the team to take, but we are more determined than ever to get better,” he said. “We showed improvements in a number of areas, but need to eliminate some mistakes, which came at some very inopportune times during the game.”
While the Eagles (0-4 overall) trailed Wayne 7-0 before pulling within one late on Sept. 13, they led 6-0 against Boone Central (1-3) at halftime. Running back Logan Kirk scored first on a 5-yard run for the lead.
Unfortunately for Arlington, the Cardinals would score last. A fourth-quarter Braden Benes run and an extra point kick was their winning formula.
Meanwhile, Jesse Thompson ran for 80 yards and Kirk had 76 to lead the Eagles. And though the AHS offense beat Boone Central in yardage 254-221, its also only produced 41 points this season, including 12 during the past three games.
Defensively, however, Arlington has been stout. Kirk added an interception against the Cardinals, while both Cooper Hilgenkamp and Remington Gay notched sacks. Josh Miller and Kobe Wilkins each had 13 total tackles.
“We feel we are playing good team defense right now,” Gubbels said. “Again, some mistakes here and there, but overall I have been very pleased with the way we have been playing.”
The Eagles will next battle for their first win of the season against Omaha Concordia. The game starts at 7 p.m. Friday.
