Ashland-Greenwood's 2-0 start earned it a No. 4 spot in the Omaha World-Herald's Class C1 football ratings.
Arlington's 0-2 start, meanwhile, had the Eagles still fighting for first-year head coach Colter Mattson's first win Friday. They battled for four quarters as the underdog on the road, but the top-10 home team earned the 22-7 victory.
“I'll never question our boys' effort,” Mattson said after the game. “It was great. Every position and individual played hard for all four quarters.”
AHS even earned a lead during the second. Trailing 2-0 after a first-quarter safety, Eagles quarterback Josh Miller capped a drive with a 1-yard run into the end zone. Jesse Thompson added the extra point for a short-lived 7-2 advantage.
Nick Carroll's 6-yard pass to Brody Maack earned the lead back for Ashland, which held a 10-7 advantage at the half. The Bluejays built that lead to 16-7 and then to 15 points with big plays during the third and fourth quarters, but Arlington still battled.
Overall, the Eagles held Ashland to 315 offensive yards. Subtract the 75-yard and 47-yard scoring plays during the second half and Mattson's squad's effort appears even better over the course of the full game.
Offensively, Miller stood out with 57 rushing yards and 88 through the air for AHS. The senior completed seven passes with two going to Nick Smith for 57 yards. Thompson — who also ran for 43 yards — caught four balls for 21 yards, while Dustin Kirk snagged one for 10.
Arlington won the turnover battle with just one fumble lost to the Bluejays' two, but committed eight penalties for 79 yards in defeat.
The Eagles' difficult schedule continues this week. They host No. 3 Pierce on Friday.
