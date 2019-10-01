The first 22 seconds of Arlington's 50-0 win over Omaha Concordia set the tone for the rest of the contest Friday night.
On the first play from scrimmage, junior running back Jesse Thompson sprinted down the field for a 71-yard touchdown — his first of five in the game.
On the second play of Concordia's first drive, the Eagles caused a fumble and recovered it on the 29-yard line. Only a few plays later, Thompson ran in a 1-yard score and added a two-point conversion on a pass from junior quarterback Josh Miller for a 14-0 lead.
It was the first win of the season for Arlington, which battled through frustrations after two straight 7-6 losses to Wayne and Boone Central/Newman Grove, respectively.
“Obviously, the win is gratifying, but it's our overall performance that was the most gratifying,” Eagles head coach Steven Gubbels said. “A win is a win. The score means nothing. It's just the fact that we played well and we did the things that we've been working on.”
Arlington's offense was run through three playmakers — Thompson, Miller and senior receiver Tanner Pittman.
Pittman showed his skill with a one-handed grab for a 31-yard touchdown with 5:56 remaining in the first quarter. Miller added the two-point conversion as he stretched for the goal line.
Less than two minutes later, Thompson ripped off another big run — a 59-yard score and two-point run following a Concordia three-and-out for a 30-0 lead.
Miller found Thompson again on a 50-yard pass with less than a minute remaining in the quarter to give the Eagles a 37-0 lead.
Gubbels credited his offensive line, which allowed the Eagles to make the big plays.
“We did a good job up front and it gave us opportunities to expand a little bit on our offense and get a ball to our playmakers,” he said.
Miller was 7-9 for 143 yards and three touchdowns, while Thompson carried the ball 16 times for 250 yards and four touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Pittman caught five passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior defensive back Casey Kirk led the Eagles defense with six tackles, while freshman Kaden Pittman and sophomore Will Eppenbaugh had five.
The Eagles return home Friday for homecoming against cross-county rival Fort Calhoun.
“This might sound boring, but whoever we're playing, I'm just looking to get better the next week,” Gubbels said. “It turns out it's homecoming and it turns out it's Fort Calhoun. But our main objective is just to get better. Whoever is across from us it doesn't really matter.”
