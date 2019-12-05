The big guy will make a stop in Arlington again this year.
The Arlington Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Pancakes with Santa fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Arlington City Auditorium, 410 W Elm St.
Children can share their wish list with Santa when he arrives on one of the fire trucks at 11 a.m.
"Our pancake feed fundraiser is very important to our department. It is the only fundraiser we do for the entire year. It also gives us a great opportunity for the community to see all of the individuals that make up our team," John DiGiorgio, president of the Arlington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, said. "Also, we use the pancake feed to try and recruit new people to join our department."
The freewill donation helps the fire department.
"We use the funds from the pancake feed for a variety things, (including) repairs or replacement of equipment, improvements to our vehicles, and miscellaneous expenses that occur during the year," DiGiorgio said.
