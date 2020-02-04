Conestoga won the Douglas County West Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, topping Arlington by two points in the day's decisive dual.
The Eagles scored team points in seven of the 14 weight classes against the Cougars, but their opposition won on the strength of three 6-point forfeit victories, two pins and two decisions. Coach Brandon Mues squad, meanwhile, scored three pins, two decisions, one major decision and one forfeit.
Overall, Arlington finished second in the six-team dual tournament, going 4-1. The Eagles bested Lousiville (50-12), Omaha Concordia/DC West (48-35), East Butler (60-24) and Elkhorn Mount Michael (48-30).
Eagles senior Remington Gay, who recorded his 150th career win Saturday, went 3-0 with three pins at heavyweight and 220 pounds, while Josh Miller was 4-0 at 170 and 160.
Alex Luttig was a perfect 5-0 at 160 pounds with five pins, including a first-period pin of Conestoga's Justin Pick. Hunter Gilmore was 4-0 at 138 and 132 pounds, while Collin Burdess was 2-0 at 138 as well.
Trevor Cooley (three wins), Trinton McDuffee (one), Kobe Wilkins (three), Travis Warner (two) and JoeSeth McBride (two) also picked up contested victories for Arlington, which improved to 15-5 in duals this season.
