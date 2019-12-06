Members of the Arlington High School FFA chapter are seeking items for care packages to be sent to soldiers overseas.
"This project originated when the previous agricultural educator, Billy Grannemann, was teaching at Arlington," FFA adviser Jill Hensley said. "He is a member of the National Guard, so he understood the sacrifices of his brothers and sisters in arms. He is now deployed, and will actually be on the receiving end of a care package this year."
Items to be included in the care packages include playing cards, magazines, stationary, lotions, soaps, snacks, sewing kits, batteries, socks and underwear. Donations should be dropped off at Arlington Public Schools, Two Rivers Bank and the Arlington Veterans Club by Monday.FFA members will sort and package the goods collected Monday during their December holiday gathering.
"Our servicemen and women sacrifice so much to ensure our freedom and being away from their loved ones at the holidays is just one of these sacrifices," Hensley said. "Sending care packages serves as an encouragement to our soldiers and also challenges FFA members and community members to think beyond themselves this holiday season."
FFA members received an email thank you and photos after sending packages to a veterinarian and his unit in Afghanistan.
"Thank you for your generous donation to the American K9 handlers in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel and Operation Resolute Support,” the email said. “Your donation, from a small agricultural town in Nebraska, and your support is much appreciated by myself and my soldiers. It was extremely thoughtful for each of you to enclose a note to the soldiers."
Some of the favorite items from soldiers in the past include scented lotions and soaps, coffee, chocolate, travel-size Kleenex packages, and baby wipes.
Playing Cards
Magazines
Board Games
Books
Foam Footballs
Frisbee
Headphones
Silly Putty
Crossword Puzzles
Stationary & Blank Cards
Journals
Adult coloring books & markers
Travel Sized kleenexes
Bath & Body Works lotions/soaps
Hand lotion & face moisturizer
Deodorant
Toothbrush & toothpaste
Lip Balm
Baby Wipes
Soap
Manicure Kit
Eyeglass cleaner wipes
Mouthwash
Shampoo & Conditioner
Feminine Products (Tampons, Pads)
Eye Drops
Q-tips, cotton balls
Sunblock
Aromatherapy Oils
Mints
Rice Krispie Treats
Snack Mixes
Sunflower Seeds
Nuts
Good coffee
Gatorade
M&M’s
Soup Mix
Hot Cocoa Mix
Microwave Pasta
Ramen Noodles
Chocolate
Beef Jerky
Slim Jims
Chewing Gum
Crystal Light
Salsa
Chips
Tuna
Pretzels
Applesauce
Pudding
PopTarts
Popcorn
Office supplies (pens, etc.)
Vitamins
Cleaning wipes
Candles
Air fresheners
Posters
Febreeze
Stress Ball
Sewing Kit
AA Batteries
D Batteries
T-Shirts
Hand warmers
Donations of $10 to pay for postage or additional items (cash or checks payable to Arlington FFA)
Decorated Pillow Cases
Can opener
Dryer sheets
Mini fan
Microwaveable plates or bowls
Paper plates
Napkins
Fluffy towel
Socks
Underwear
