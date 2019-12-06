Members of the Arlington High School FFA chapter are seeking items for care packages to be sent to soldiers overseas.

"This project originated when the previous agricultural educator, Billy Grannemann, was teaching at Arlington," FFA adviser Jill Hensley said. "He is a member of the National Guard, so he understood the sacrifices of his brothers and sisters in arms. He is now deployed, and will actually be on the receiving end of a care package this year."

Items to be included in the care packages include playing cards, magazines, stationary, lotions, soaps, snacks, sewing kits, batteries, socks and underwear. Donations should be dropped off at Arlington Public Schools, Two Rivers Bank and the Arlington Veterans Club by Monday.FFA members will sort and package the goods collected Monday during their December holiday gathering.

"Our servicemen and women sacrifice so much to ensure our freedom and being away from their loved ones at the holidays is just one of these sacrifices," Hensley said. "Sending care packages serves as an encouragement to our soldiers and also challenges FFA members and community members to think beyond themselves this holiday season."

FFA members received an email thank you and photos after sending packages to a veterinarian and his unit in Afghanistan.

"Thank you for your generous donation to the American K9 handlers in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel and Operation Resolute Support,” the email said. “Your donation, from a small agricultural town in Nebraska, and your support is much appreciated by myself and my soldiers. It was extremely thoughtful for each of you to enclose a note to the soldiers."

Some of the favorite items from soldiers in the past include scented lotions and soaps, coffee, chocolate, travel-size Kleenex packages, and baby wipes. 

Items sought for care packages for soldiers

FFA members are collecting items for soldiers. These items can be dropped off at Arlington Public Schools, Two Rivers Bank and the Arlington Veterans Club.

Playing Cards

Magazines

Board Games

Books

Foam Footballs

Frisbee

Headphones

Silly Putty

Crossword Puzzles

Stationary & Blank Cards

Journals

Adult coloring books & markers

Travel Sized kleenexes

Bath & Body Works lotions/soaps

Hand lotion & face moisturizer

Deodorant

Toothbrush & toothpaste

Lip Balm

Baby Wipes

Soap

Manicure Kit

Eyeglass cleaner wipes

Mouthwash

Shampoo & Conditioner

Feminine Products (Tampons, Pads)

Eye Drops

Q-tips, cotton balls

Sunblock

Aromatherapy Oils

Mints

Rice Krispie Treats

Snack Mixes

Sunflower Seeds

Nuts

Good coffee

Gatorade

M&M’s

Soup Mix

Hot Cocoa Mix

Microwave Pasta

Ramen Noodles

Chocolate

Beef Jerky

Slim Jims

Chewing Gum

Crystal Light

Salsa

Chips

Tuna

Pretzels

Applesauce

Pudding

PopTarts

Popcorn

Office supplies (pens, etc.)

Vitamins

Cleaning wipes

Candles

Air fresheners

Posters

Febreeze

Stress Ball

Sewing Kit

AA Batteries

D Batteries

T-Shirts

Hand warmers

Donations of $10 to pay for postage or additional items (cash or checks payable to Arlington FFA)

Decorated Pillow Cases

Can opener

Dryer sheets

Mini fan

Microwaveable plates or bowls

Paper plates

Napkins

Fluffy towel

Socks

Underwear

