The Arlington FFA chapter attended the Leadership Development Events (LDEs) on Jan. 6at Wisner-Pilger High School, competing with schools in the district. Each ribbon placing is worth a certain number of points, and Arlington had 29 points, which resulted in them winning the LDE small chapter division sweepstakes.
In the middle school Ag Literacy Speaking event, Brooke Hilgenkamp placed fourth and received a purple ribbon, Grace Jones received a blue ribbon, and Kaetlynn Hall received a red ribbon.
For the middle school Discovery Speaking event, Blaine Vogt placed second and received a purple ribbon, qualifying him for the Nebraska State FFA Convention in April. Taylor Arp received a red ribbon.
The freshmen Creed Speaking event resulted in both Ally Moss and Braden Monke receiving blue ribbons. Alaina Schwedhelm received a purple ribbon for Junior Public Speaking. Megan Green placed third in Employment Skills, and both Green and Jacob Gaffney received purple ribbons.
Wyatt Wollberg, Connor Jurey and Kobe Wilkins sheared a Christmas tree in their team Ag Demonstration and received a purple ribbon.
Cassidy Arp, Brock Nielsen and Gaffney received a red ribbon for their Ag Demonstration on animal vaccinations.
The Conduct of Chapter Meetings group consisted of Elizabeth Hall, Jessica Chappelear, Kyle Quinn, Kaleb Teneyck, Braden Monke, Ally Moss and Kayla Schwedhelm, and they received a blue ribbon. Milee Young, Blake Japp, Jake Bartosh, Megan Green and Lily Hilgenkamp were on the Parliamentary Procedure team, and received a red ribbon.
The Arlington FFA chapter is now preparing for Career Development Events (CDEs), which take place on March 4.
