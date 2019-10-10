On Sept. 25, 15 Arlington FBLA officers and members, along with adviser Shawna Koger, attended the annual Fall Leadership Conference at the Ramada in Omaha.
The students listened to the band Gooding and learned about financial literacy. This was followed by seminars about their respective leadership roles.
During lunch, the students learned more about the March of Dimes and heard presentations from a state officer who has benefited first-hand from the organization and a mother who has also benefited from the organization.
Other seminars included how to dress for success, interview tips, and entrepreneurial skills.
The Arlington chapter also had time to plan events for the rest of the year to bring back to the chapter and school. The students look forward to implementing the things they learned at the conference in Arlington.
