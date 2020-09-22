The Arlington High School football team dropped to 0-4 after a 56-13 loss to No. 2 Pierce (4-0) on Friday.
This was the fourth straight game against a ranked opponent for the Eagles. Despite that, head coach Colter Mattson said his team played hard and with a lot of heart.
“We're really trying to develop these kids and just play at a high level of football,” he said. “They're stepping up to the plate. That's starting to become apparent each game. I know we're getting better each week. Even though the scoreboard don't show it this week, we gained a lot of depth within our team.”
Pierce scored 19 unanswered points in the first quarter, including a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Abram Scholting to tight end Ben Brahmer on the opening drive. The duo combined for 20 of the Bluejays 56 points.
Arlington's offense came alive to start the second quarter as senior quarterback Josh Miller found Nick Smith for a 22-yard pass. A few plays later, a 9-yard pass to Smith and a 9-yard run by Miller set the Eagles up at first and goal.
Jesse Thompson got Arlington down to the 3-yard line before Miller ran and reached for the score to cap the 75-yard drive to cut Pierce's lead to 19-7.
The Eagles threatened again later in the quarter, but Pierce's Logan Miller tipped and intercepted a pass, returning it 66 yards for the score.
Arlington added another touchdown late as the young reserves stepped in. Darren Olson scored on a 14-yard pass from Logan Kaup.
“Our kids, they had to battle some adversity through the week. We asked some young kids to step up into just huge roles this week and they did,” Mattson said. “I think our coaching staff did a good job of preparing and our kids did a good job of executing. They did a much better job of executing this week than I think they have in the past. They just played hard and they played with a lot of heart.”
The Eagles begin district play this week against Logan View for Arlington's homecoming game. Mattson said the team will begin with a clean slate and look for success.
“It's a new part of a season. We've played the top tier teams early in the year and I think our kids have battled with those teams,” he said. “There is some good competition in our district and we're just looking forward to seeing our kids continue to improve and have some success in district play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.