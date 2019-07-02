St. Paul's Lutheran School student Libby Hegemann tied two goats last week in Huron, S.D.
The 12-year-old cowgirl was competing in her first National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR), finishing among the top half of competitors from around the country.
Hegemann made her first run on June 25, securing her goat and stopping the clock in 11.01 seconds in the rodeo arena. The time earned her 14th during the fourth performance and 65th out of 153 cowgirls during the first round.
The Arlington cowgirl shaved off more than a second in her second run Thursday, notching a 9.86-second, 12th-place finish during the ninth performance.
As of Friday afternoon, the fastest goat-tying run at the NJHFR was set by Tylie McDonald of Bryan, Texas. She finished in 7.92 seconds.
