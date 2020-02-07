Ten students and a few dads from Arlington Elementary School's chess club attended the latest Fremont ChessFest called BugHouse chess at the Fremont Opera House on Saturday.
The students play three games each but only keep track of winners/losers of the first two because for the third game they switch it up and their partner becomes their opponent.
Fremont ChessFest hosts several events throughout the year. There were about 60 participants in total.
Chess club is available for Arlington Elementary students from third through sixth grade.
