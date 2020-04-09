As the coronavirus continues to make its way through the world, businesses continue to modify their practices. Arlington businesses are no exception.
Hair salons in Arlington are closed or closing this week. The Hitchin’ Post closed last week and another hair salon will be closed beginning this week.
Exercise has moved home. Kelsea Wolfe decided to close the Arlington Community Fitness Center during this quarantine.
“We paused all in-person training until the end of April, at which time we will reevaluate the COVID-19 situation,” she said.
She said the center was following local and CDC guidelines.
“We had opened up some additional athlete training times to reduce numbers and were being extremely diligent in sanitizing everything after every use,” Wolfe said. “However, we want to keep everyone safe. Despite feeling like we were able to do that, there are many unknowns with this virus.”
Wolfe is expecting a baby girl to be born April 13.
“The breaking point for us were the strict hospital guidelines,” she said. “We wanted to take every precaution to make sure both me and my husband could be with our baby post-delivery.”
Member payments are paused until the center reopens.
Wolfe said they allowed members to borrow equipment and they receive weekly emails with workouts to do from home with the equipment they were given.
“We are doing what we can to keep the momentum going and our adults are also a part of a Facebook group with weekly challenges and opportunities to stay connected and accountable,” she said. “Just because our doors are currently closed, doesn't mean our coaching is. If you haven't had the chance to plug into our gym community, but want some extra accountability during this time, reach out.”
The Arlington Pet Hospital is going outside to get the animals, said Kelly Tebo, regional clinical liaison.
“We allow only staff in the clinic, all communication is through the phone,” she said. “People were concerned even before we changed.”
Tebo said the customers are thankful for it and have been receptive.
“We take the payment over the phone or if they pay by check or cash, we bring out the change to the car,” she said.
Tebo said the clinic has remained busy.
“Some are using (the quarantine) as a time for grooming and things but it is slowing down,” she said. “We were notified to no longer do elective surgeries and only doing emergency surgeries.”
Carie’s Dog Grooming is still open for business.
“Most people just bring the dogs into the entryway,” Becky Hadcock said.
Another business in Arlington that has noticed changes is the Kid Keep’r Home Daycare owned by Tania Hendry.
“We had to reduce the number of kids we can take to under 10,” she said. “We are having to ask parents to keep their kids home, to take turns, which is far less than our license for 12 kids.”
Hendry said they still follow their basic sanitation recommendation and washing hands a little more often. She has children from age 4 months to second grade enrolled.
“With bigger kids now, we are not bringing in school homework but doing age appropriate activities for math and reading and literature,” Hendry said. “I’m trying to help with the kids but couldn’t commit to their homework with 10 kids underfoot I don’t have the attention to give. We are doing a little more regimented math worksheets versus crafts.”
In addition to helping the kids learn, she is trying to provide a place of normalcy.
“Parents are stressed and kids are feeding off of it,” she said. “I’m trying to maintain a normal routine here. It’s about all we can do. With all the uncertainty, everyone is stressed.”
