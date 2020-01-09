The 3-7 Arlington boys basketball team hung with the 6-3 Wisner-Pilger Gators for three quarters Tuesday before the home team put away the Eagles with a 15-8 fourth period.
Coach Tyler Spitser's AHS squad fell by 13 points, 62-49.
The Eagles scored just one point — on Sam Kubat's trip to the foul line — during the final 3 minutes of the game. Kubat finished with just that one point, while post player Aiden Foreman notched 17 despite a scoreless first period, according to the 107.9 KTIC-FM broadcast. Colby Grefe had 16 points, including 12 on four 3-point makes.
Arlington trailed 17-8 after one quarter, but battled back with a 17-11 second. Wisner-Pilger boosted its three-point halftime advantage to six with a 19-16 third period, but closed out the game with its impressive fourth.
After back-to-back losses, the Eagles get back on the court Friday at Raymond Central. The varsity game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
