The third-seeded Douglas County West boys basketball team's second win against Arlington came during the first round of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Tuesday.
Less than a week earlier, the Falcons topped the sixth-seeded Eagles by 12. At home on Tuesday, they bested AHS 58-48.
Aiden Foreman led the Eagles with 16 points, while Colby Grefe scored 15. All 15 of Grefe's points came on 3-point makes.
Tanner Pittman added 10 points for coach Tyler Spitser's squad, but it fell to 6-11 in defeat. It'll play its next game — a home NCC consolation game — 6 p.m. tonight against Raymond Central.
DC West, meanwhile, moved on to the semifinals of the conference tournament. Kyle Marick led his team with 18 points against Arlington.
