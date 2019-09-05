The Arlington softball team arrived at its ballpark Tuesday with a 5-3 overall record.
Thanks to three sixth-inning runs, the Eagles improved to 6-3 with a 7-6 comeback win against Ashland-Greenwood.
Class C1 No. 2 Arlington fell behind the Bluejays 4-1 through three innings before freshman Cadie Robinson hammered a two-run homer to pull it within one.
Ashland and the Eagles scored one run each during the fourth inning before the Eagles' 3-1 sixth put them out front for the eventual win.
Robinson finished with a game-high three RBIs, while Sarah Theiler had three quality at-bats. The latter also earned the pitching win, striking out six Bluejays over seven innings.
Before coming home Tuesday, though, Arlington had a disappointing 1-2 showing at the Blair Invite on Saturday. The Eagles defeated Omaha Mercy 6-5 in walk-off fashion, but lost an uncharacteristic 14-0 game to Fremont before also falling to Blair 6-1 in the third-place game.
“There's no excuses for any of it, you know?” Arlington coach Janelle Lorsch said. “It's just one of those things where your sick, we've got people gone and sometimes the ball just doesn't bounce where you want it to go.”
Robinson's solo homer against the Bears was the team's only score of the last two games in Blair.
“We're getting them there (on base), we just didn't have the finish,” Lorsch said.
Against Mercy, though, the Eagles finished strong. Trailing 4-1 through 2 ½ innings, Jaidyn Spoon hit a solo homer before Hailey Brenn batted in another run.
AHS went quiet again until the bottom of the sixth inning when Lainey Tierney and Kiersten Taylor walked on nine total pitches to start the frame. Emma Smailys then hit a bunt single before Kylee Bruning hit a sacrifice fly to the Mercy centerfielder.
Two batters later, Theiler's sac fly to the left field tied the game.
The Monarchs would load the bases during the seventh, but the Eagles got out of it without surrendering a run. There was a force-out play at the plate before Theiler struck out two straight, providing the opportunity for Robinson to score on an error and win the game.
Still, the Blair Invite's results had Arlington coaches thinking about work on Labor Day.
“We're going to have optional practice on Monday just because this puts a bad taste in your mouth and Ashland is a very good team,” Lorsch said.
The Eagles beat that very good team Tuesday with a sixth-inning comeback.
Eagles win marathon shootout, 17-16
The Arlington softball team played a marathon shootout Thursday night in Omaha.
The No. 2 Class C Eagles and Class B Duchesne/Roncalli battled for 3 hours with Lorsch's squad coming out on top 17-16. Brenn provided the game-winning RBI during the top of the eighth inning at Dill Field.
In addition to Brenn, Theiler and Smailys had four RBIs. Robinson (3), Bruning (2) and Tierney (2) were also among the Eagles to knock in runs.
Emily Lingenfelter also tallied three hits, just one shy of Robinson's four — the team-high total.
Arlington scored 11 of its 17 runs during the fifth inning and finished with 22 hits.
