An interlocal agreement with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (PMRNRD) for a floodplain buyout program was unanimously approved.
The buyout program includes four properties — two along First Street and Elm Street and two along U.S. Highway 30 — that were destroyed during the March flood.
The total estimated cost of the buyout for the four properties is $625,000. If approved, the Federal Emergency Management Agency would pay $468,000. The remaining $156,000 would be split between the village and the PMRNRD.
The village's cost would be approximately $78,000.
Board discusses use of community room
As the village makes plans to move from the community room to its new municipal building, the future of the community was discussed.
The board was to discuss the use of the room with Arlington Fire Chief Dan Douglas, who had hoped it could be used by the fire department full time for training purposes.
However, Douglas asked that the request be removed from the agenda prior to the meeting after learning about the rental requests.
Village Clerk Shellie Brainard said the village had received five requests for potential rental of the space.
Chairman Paul Krause said that shows there is “significant interest” in the building. The space has been unavailable for five years since the village was forced to find a new office after the former village hall was deemed a danger.
“I think it's probably important to use as a rental (space) if we can as much as I don't want to disappoint Dan and the fire department,” Krause said.
However, Krause said he'd be willing to accommodate the fire department as much as the village could. Krause said the village could provide the schedule to the department and allow them to stay set up in between rentals. The board also offered a walk-in closet in the room for storage for the department.
Verizon to upgrade equipment on water tower
The board approved a request from Verizon Wireless to upgrade its equipment on the Arlington water tower.
However, board members also approved an increase in the amount for rent in the lease agreement.
Verizon was paying $14,553 per year to place its equipment on the top of the water tower.
Village Clerk Shellie Brainard researched other communities with similar agreements and found they charged significantly more.
The board approved a rent increase to $20,000 per year.
Ordinances for changes to alcohol sales, library board approved
Ordinance 654, which will allow the sale of beer, wine and liquor on and off sale between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 a.m. on all days of the week was approved on final reading 4-1.
Board member Mark Sundberg voted against the ordinance.
Complaints from residents about being able to purchase alcohol in Arlington earlier in the day when they could purchase it in Fremont prompted the amendment to the ordinance.
The board also approved Ordinance 653, which removes term limits for library board members.
