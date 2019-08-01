Teams from Arlington and Blair will begin The Freshman State Softball Tournament play Friday afternoon.
This year the annual Nebraska Girls Fastpitch tournament will be played at the Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln. Teams will be comprised, primarily, of freshman softball players.
Blair will begin the 23-team Class B bracket with a 4 p.m. game against Aurora. With a win, the Bears will play 9:30 a.m. Saturday against Grand Island Central Catholic. With a loss, they'll play 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Arlington, meanwhile, will start 4 p.m. Friday with a game against Cass County Central. With a win, the Eagles will play Douglas County West/Concordia at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. With a loss, they'll play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Blair Youth Softball Association fields have hosted The Freshman State Softball Tournament multiple times since it was started in 1994 by Ron Osborn and Sherman Poska. In 2015, Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun took part. Pioneers Kloey Appel and Hannah Warner, Eagle Alexa Brenn, and Bears Ali Blum, Cayla Nielsen, Tori Villotta, Joanna Sandvold, Haley Coakley and Taylor Cooper all earned all-tournament honors.
