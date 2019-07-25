The Dodge County Baseball League (DCBL) regular season ended Tuesday with the Arlington Spartans playing at Yutan in hopes of earning a spot against unbeaten Wahoo in the playoffs.
The Spartans lost 4-2.
The DCBL's four-team postseason began Wednesday and will close Saturday with a championship game.
Arlington finished the regular season 6-9, while the Blair Dawgs were 6-8 and also missed the playoffs. Sunday's finale was rained out, but the Dawgs played games on both July 17 and 18. They lost to the Scribner Hogs 8-4 and the Leigh-Schuyler Crawdads 6-2.
Blair's Derek Jorgensen had two RBIs against Scribner, while Lance Hansen had one. Pitchers Jacob Garder, Brad Gentzler and Derek Botaletto combined for five strikeouts in defeat.
Both Washington County DCBL teams will now play in county fair tournaments. Dawgs coach Steve Appel said Blair would be represented in a Washington County Fair tournament with games 8:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Sunday in Arlington. The team will also likely play in the Dodge County and Cuming County Fair Tournaments.
The Spartans will also have representation at the Dodge County Fair. Their first game is 5 p.m. Aug. 2 in Scribner.
An Arlington team will play 6:30 p.m. Friday during the Washington County Fair as well.
(0) comments
