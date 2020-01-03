The Arlington girls and boys basketball teams finished fourth and sixth, respectively, at the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Tuesday in Wayne.
The Eagles girls started slow and lost their third-place game to Pender, 52-39.
With the loss, Arlington finished 1-2 in Wayne during a tournament lengthened a day due to snow.
Against Pender, the Eagles fell behind 17-3 through one period. They trailed 31-13 at halftime before winning the third 13-7.
The loss dropped coach Luke Brenn's team to 6-4 this season.
AHS falls to 6th at tourney
Aiden Foreman scored 20 points in Tuesday's fifth-place game, but the Arlington boys fell to Hastings St. Cecilia 38-35.
The deciding quarter was the fourth as St. Cecilia outscored coach Tyler Spitser's team 11-7 for the win. It improved to 5-4 with the Shootout win, while the Eagles fell to 3-6.
Colby Grefe added six points for AHS, while Barrett Nielsen had five.
