The Arlington Legion baseball teams split two games with Pender on Thursday evening at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Coach Ed Menking's Seniors squad bested their visitors 3-1, while the Juniors took a 5-2 loss.
The Eagle Seniors scored two runs during the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out their win. Cooper Hilgenkamp provided the big hit, singling against a drawn-in infield, Menking said.
“Good game,” the coach added.
The Arlington Juniors, meanwhile, fell just short. They loaded the bases during the seventh inning, but were unable to come up with the big hit during the three-run loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.