The Arlington American Legion baseball season ended last Wednesday on a cancellation.
Due to a coronavirus testing delay, the Columbus Lakeview team they were to play had no other option than to cancel what would have been the Eagles' Junior and Senior finales.
“It's kind of an ironic or fitting end to the season,” Post 71 manager Ed Menking said.
Because of COVID-19, Nebraska's summer baseball season only began in mid-June after the spring high school seasons were canceled prior to starting in March. Arlington wound up playing 13 Senior games in about five weeks, going 6-7 before the shortened-campaign ended one game prematurely.
“Not sure if it's one to remember or one to forget,” Menking said.
All things considered, though, the coach wasn't too upset Wednesday, remembering a few months earlier he hadn't expected a prep baseball season at all. Instead, the Eagles were able to take the diamond and compete in 2020.
“(The kids) got to play with their buddies one last time,” Menking added.
A few recently-graduated Arlington baseball players are officially done, though “three or four” are still in the age bracket that they can return next summer if they so choose, the coach said.
Ultimately, the Eagles' final game of the year was an 8-0 victory against Hooper/Scribner, which snapped Post 71's five-game losing streak.
“It's nice to end on a high note, but a cancellation isn't one,” Menking said.
The Juniors, meanwhile, lost a 10-9 game to West Point in their finale.
Menking noted that he's appreciative of the kids and parents' efforts to make the most of the shortened summer season. It didn't end well, but the Eagles did get the opportunity to play.
