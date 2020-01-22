IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Championships held on Saturday
The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Waverly, Ia.
Area participants include Missouri Valley’s Maddy Buffum, and Logan-Magnolia’s Olivia Diggins and Catrina Sears. Both MV’s Buffum and Lo-Ma’s Diggins are the top-rated wrestlers in their weight class as voted on by the IWOCA.
