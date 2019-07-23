The Post 154 Bears earned the opportunity to play Bennington for the Class B Area 3 Tournament title with a 1-0, walk-off win Tuesday against Elkhorn Mount Michael.
Blair will host the Badgers 5 p.m. Wednesday at Vets Field. To win the tournament and earn a trip to state, the Bears will need to beat Bennington twice after Post 266 beat the Bears 6-3 on Monday. The Badgers only need to defeat Blair once to win the championship.
If necessary, the second title game will be played after the conclusion of the first Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, Aidan Mohr led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single. He was replaced on the basepath by pinch runner Quincy Nichols, who scored on an error to win the game. Mount Michael fielded Jack Nielsen's bunt, but the third baseman threw the ball over the first baseman's head, giving Nichols the time he needed to round the bases.
For the full story on this game and the championship tilt, check out Friday's Washington County Enterprise. Check back here at enterprisepub.com/sports/ for daily B3 Tournament updates.
