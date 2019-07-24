The Bennington Post 266 Badgers defeated the Blair Senior Legion baseball team 12-2 Wednesday to win the Class B Area 3 Tournament and advance to the state tournament.
The Badgers scored two first-inning runs and then eight during the second to pull away. The Post 154 Bears, meanwhile, scored on a Jacob Rodriguez RBI and Auggie Rasmussen's solo homer during the top of the fifth inning.
The loss ended Blair's season two wins short of the state tournament in Gering. It ends the summer season 29-9 overall.
For the full story on Blair's Class B Area 3 Tournament run, check out Friday's edition of the Washington County Enterprise or return here, enterprisepub.com/sports/ that same day.
