Iowa Western Community College announced that approximately 600 students have been named to the President’s Honor Roll due to their academic achievement during the 2020 spring term. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll must be carrying at least 12 academic credit hours and attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
The following area students were named to the President’s 2020 Spring Honor Roll:
Missouri Valley:
McKenna Clausen, General Studies AA; Stacy Constant, Computers: Computer Science; Colton Ford, Psychology; Mason Lucy, Criminal Justice; Jared Meier, Computers: Network Support & Administration; Jamie Sulley, Prep Nursing: Practical Nursing; Riley Fichter, Design Technology.
Honey Creek:
Jesse Cortinas, General Studies AS; Jared Wilson, Criminal Justice.
Logan:
Jill Madsen, Education: Grades K-12 (EVENING); Joel Richardson, Agribusiness Technology.
Modale:
Lydia Gilgen, Criminal Justice.
Moorhead:
Jessica Armstrong, Medical Assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.