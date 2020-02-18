Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs announced that approximately 650 students have been named to the President’s Honor Roll due to their academic achievement during the 2019 fall term.
Students named to the President’s Honor Roll must be carrying at least 12 academic credit hours and attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
The following students were named to the President’s 2019 Fall Honor Roll.
Missouri Valley:
• McKenna Clausen, General Studies AA.
• Chase Contreraz, General Studies AGS.
• Jenna Hines, General Studies AA.
• Madisyn Ollie, Prep Nursing: Practical Nursing.
• Arron Olson, Diesel Technology.
• Makenzie Ritchison, Human Services: Youth Worker.
• Nathanial Sargent, Pre-Engineering.
• Brian Tessmer, Media Studies: Sports Media Technology.
• Pamela Whited, Medical Assistant.
• Riley Fichter, Design Technology.
Honey Creek:
• Jesse Cortinas, General Studies AS.
• Mikayla Klusman, Prep Nursing: Practical Nursing.
• Abigail Leon, Psychology; Jared Wilson, Criminal Justice.
Logan:
• Joshua Stueve, Electrical Technology Diploma.
Modale:
• Lydia Gilgen, Criminal Justice.
Moorhead:
• Jessica Armstrong, Medical Assistant.
• Colton Loomis, Robotics/Automated Systems Engineering Technology.
