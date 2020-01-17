The following individuals participated in the December 2019 graduation ceremonies at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs.
• Riley Fichter of Missouri Valley, Certificate in CAD Certificate.
• Abigail G. Leon of Honey Creek, Associate of Arts in Sociology and Psychology.
• Kimberly N. Craft of Logan, Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing.
• Remington S. Meeker of Logan, Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice.
• Monica K. Seamann of Logan, Diploma in Practical Nursing.
• Gwendolyn E. Rivera of Magnolia, Associate of Science in Health Sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.