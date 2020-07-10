The following area individuals participated in the May virtual graduation ceremonies of Iowa Western Community College.
Missouri Valley:
Nicholas L. Haynes, Certificate in Welding; Caleb A. Livengood, Certificate in Welding with highest honors; Tyler E. Marcum, Certificate in Welding with honors; William D. May, Certificate in Welding with high honors; Jared D. Meier, Certificate in Desktop Support; Caitlin E. Phillips, Associate of Applied Science in Associate Degree Nursing (PTK); Brian J. Tessmer, Associate of Applied Science in Electronic Media - Sports Media; Riley Fichter, Associate of Applied Science in Design Technology with high honors.
Honey Creek:
Jesse G. Cortinas, Associate of Science in General Studies (PTK); Cameron Mander, Certificate in Desktop Support; Jared T. Wilson, Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice with high honors.
Magnolia:
Courtney R. Yanders, Associate of Arts in General Studies.
Iowa Western Community College is a community college in Council Bluffs, with centers in Atlantic, Harlan, Shenandoah, and Clarinda. The college was founded in 1967, and offers 84 programs in both vocational and technical areas as well as in liberal arts.
