Heartland Family Service, an area human service nonprofit, encourages individuals and families in the metro area to focus on preserving their mental health and emotional well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It can be challenging to manage day-to-day stressors on an average day, but the effects of these stressors are greatly exaggerated during this time.
Many people are heightened with worry and anxiety about a number of issues, including how they will pay their bills, feed their families, and stay healthy. It is easy for a person’s mental health and well-being to suffer in the midst of such a crisis, and Heartland Family Service is here to help.
HFS is still providing services to new and current clients during the COVID-19 pandemic via phone, telehealth, and/or video conferencing. By following the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines, HFS have changed the way they are able to provide services for the community’s most at-risk children, individuals, and families. In order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission and infection, HFS is offering the following services remotely:
• In-home services.
• Homeless prevention.
• Mental health counseling.
• Substance use treatment.
For services in Iowa, call 712-322-1407. For Homeless Prevention services, please call 531-200-3500. When you call to make an appointment for one of the HFS services, everyone will be asked a few questions for safety to screen for COVID-19 symptoms. A list of these questions can be found on the HFS blog at bit.ly/HFSAppointments.
Heartland Family Service’s overall goal is to keep the agency successfully functioning in order to continue to provide much needed and critical services to the community, while also keeping employees and clients as safe as possible.
For the latest updates about our programs and services, please visit HeartlandFamilyService.org.
