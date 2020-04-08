Heartland Family Service, an area human service nonprofit, is remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some nonprofits in the Omaha, Neb., metro area may have temporarily closed during this difficult time, Heartland Family Service is still providing services to our community’s most at-risk children, individuals, and families. HFS has altered the way it is able to provide services following the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance regarding how to minimize our risk of infection.
Heartland Family Service’s overall goal is to keep our agency functioning in order to continue to provide much needed and critical services to the community, while also keeping employees and clients as safe as possible. HFS realizes its services are essential and lifesaving, and its clients and the community rely on its continued operation.
Some of the steps HFS has taken to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic are:
• Transitioning as many of our employees as possible to working remotely.
• Continuing to provide our most crucial services remotely.
• Working with public health officials to determine how to best manage the safety of our employees and clients in our residential programs.
Some of the programs Heartland Family Service is providing remotely include our Homeless Prevention, Mental Health Counseling, and Substance Use Treatment programs. If clients live in Nebraska and would like to access our Mental Health or Substance Use Treatment services, please call (402) 552-7400. For services in Iowa, call (712) 322-1407. For more information on how to access these programs, visit the HFS blog at HeartlandFamilyService.org/blog. Additionally, based on guidance from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, all HFS child welfare and in-home services are being delivered via video conferencing.
Heartland Family Service will continue to adjust its procedures as needed to meet the demands and changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. HFS remains committed to helping those most vulnerable in the communities we serve.
