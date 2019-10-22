Blair and Herman firefighters responded to a grain bin fire at approximately 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at 14386 County Road 12 north of Blair.
Smoke poured from the grain bin, which was reportedly filled with soybeans, as firefighters attempted to extinguish the fire.
Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard reported flames were shooting out the top of the grain bin when he arrived.
Tekamah, Kennard and Fort Calhoun were dispatched for mutual aid for tankers and an aerial truck.
Firefighters were on scene for several hours after the initial call.
According to the Washington County assessor's website, the property is owned by Jason Kubie.
