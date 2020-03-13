Boys Basketball Hoop Scoop – By the Numbers
Stat Pack: 2019-20 The Top Five
Team: Missouri Valley Big Reds
Final Record: 2-20
Conference Record: 0-16, 9th place, WIC
Offensive Average: 40.0 points per game;
Defensive Average: 59.2 points per game;
Individual Stats
Points Scored, Average: 1) Gavin Baratlini (sr.) 312 (14.2 points per game); 2) Ben Hernandez (jr.) 198 (9.0 ppg.); 3) Steavie Kean (sr.) 139 (6.6 ppg.); 4) Will Gutzmer (soph.) 76 (4.2 ppg.); 5) Connor Murray (soph.) 71 (3.2 ppg.).
Made 3-Pt Baskets: 1) Bartalini 30; 2) Kean 25; 3) Gutzmer 9; 4) Alec Fichter (jr.) 5; 5) Jacob Meade (jr.) 2.
Free Throws, Made-Attempts, Pct.: 1) Bartalini 60-95 (63.2 percent); 2) Hernandez 42-78 (53.8 pct.); 3) Kean 12-20 (60.0 pct.); 4) Murray 9-24 (37.5 pct.); 5) Gutzmer 7-14 (50.0 pct.).
Rebounds, Avg.: 1) Hernandez 149 (6.8 rebounds per game); 2) Bartalini 94 (4.2 rpg.); 3) Murray 89 (4.0 rpg); 4) Gutzmer 73 (4.1 rpg); 5) Kean 55 (2.6 rpg).
Assists: 1) Kean 47; 2) Bartalini 42; 3) Gutzmer 17; 4) Fichter, Murray 12.
Steals: 1) Bartalini 45; 2) Gutzmer 24; 3) Hernandez 17; 4) Murray 15; 5) Kean 13.
Blocks: 1) Hernandez 19; 2) Murray, Gutzmer 5; 4) Bartalini 4; 5) Kean, Jed Kyle (sr.) 2.
Team: Logan-Magnolia Panthers
Final Record: 8-14
Conference Record: 5-11, 7th place, WIC
Offensive Average: 46.8 points per game
Defensive Average: 52.0 points per game
Individual Stats
Points Scored, Average: 1) Tre Melby (jr.) 286 (13.6 points per game); 2) Dylan Cunard (sr.) 275 (13.8 ppg.); 3) Gabe Walski (sr.) 205 (9.3 ppg.); 4) Baker Lally (soph.) 156 (7.1 ppg); 5) Carter Edney (soph.) 65 (3.0 ppg.).
Made 3-Pt Baskets: 1) Walski 31; 2) Lally 27; 3) Cunard 19; 4) Carter Edney (soph.) 13; 5) Melby 3.
Free Throws, Made-Attempts, Pct.: 1) Cunard 96-123 (78.0 percent); 2) Melby 61-94 (64.9 pct.); 3) Walski 42-64 (65.6 pct.); 4) Lally 21-38 (55.3 pct.); 5) Edney 10-19 (52.6 pct.).
Rebounds, Avg.: 1) Melby 206 (9.8 rebounds per game); 2) Cunard 150 (7.5 rpg); 3) Lally 116 (5.3 rpg); 4) Walski 71 (3.2 rpg); 5) Edney 33 (1.5 rpg).
Assists: 1) Walski 76; 2) Edney 57; 3) Lally 50; 4) Cunard 38; 5) Melby 21.
Steals: 1) Walski 40; 2) Lally, Cunard 33; 4) Edney 21; 5) Melby 20.
Blocks: 1) Melby 41; 2) Cunard 10; 3) Calvin Walls (fr.) 5; 4) Tru Melby (fr.) 3; 5) Walski 2.
Team: West Harrison Hawkeyes
Final Record: 10-12
Conference Record: 8-8, T-5th place, RVC
Offensive Average: 53.2 points per game
Defensive Average: 51.6 points per game
Individual Stats
Points Scored, Average: 1) Nick Rife (sr.) 326 (14.8 points per game); 2) Tyler Melby (sr.) 185 (8.4 ppg.); 3) Sage Evans (fr.) 175 (8.0 ppg.); 4) Karter Nelson (sr.) 160 (7.3 ppg.); 5) Mason King (fr) 133 (6.7 ppg).
Made 3-Pt Baskets: 1) Rife 22; 2) King 20; 3) Melby 8; 4) Evans 7; 5) Grant Gilgen (jr.) 6.
Free Throws, Made-Attempts, Pct.: 1) Rife 66-91 (72.5 percent); 2) Evans 44-71 (62.0 pct.); 3) Melby 23-45 (51.1 pct.); 4) Nelson 21-26 (80.8 pct.); 5) King 17-28 (60.7 pct.).
Rebounds, Avg.: 1) Evans 186 (8.5 rebounds per game); 2) Nelson 123 (5.6 rpg); 3) Melby 114 (5.2 rpg); 4) Rife 80 (3.6 rpg); 5) Gilgen 64 (3.0 avg.).
Assists: 1) Rife 65; 2) Evans 58; 3) King 41; 4) Melby 37; 5) Gilgen 35.
Steals: 1) Rife 39; 2) Evans 30; 3) Melby 23; 4) Gilgen 20; 5) King, Nelson 17.
Blocks: 1) Nelson 31; 2) Evans 15; 3) Brecken Pavlik (jr.) 13; 4) Gilgen 11; 5) Koleson Evans (fr.) 7.
Team: Woodbine Tigers
Final Record: 13-11
Conference Record: 8-8, T-5th place, RVC
Offensive Average: 45.6 points per game
Defensive Average: 46.0 points per game
Individual Stats
Points Scored, Average: 1) Dylan Hoefer (soph.) 327 (13.6 points per game); 2) Wyatt Pryor (sr.) 266 (11.1 ppg); 3) Cory Bantam (soph.) 173 (7.2 ppg); 4) Brock Leaders (sr.) 131 (5.5 ppg); 5) Adam Sherer (sr.) 118 (4.9 ppg.).
Made 3-Pt Baskets: 1) Pryor 38; 2) Leaders 25; 3) Sherer 23; 4) Eric Gau (jr.) 15; 5) Bantam (soph.) 13.
Free Throws, Made-Attempts, Pct.: 1) Pryor 64-97 (66.0 percent); 2) Hoefer 37-79 (46.8 pct.); 3) Bantam 30-47 (63.8 pct.); 4) Leaders 24-39 (61.5 pct.); 5) Gau 15-18 (83.3 pct.).
Rebounds, Avg.: 1) Hoefer 173 (7.2 rebounds per game); 2) Pryor 150 (6.3 rpg); 3) Bantam 116 (4.8 rpg); 4) Leaders 86 (3.6 rpg); 5) Sherer 60 (2.5 rpg).
Assists: 1) Pryor 92; 2) Leaders, Sherer 53; 4) Bantam 42; 5) Gau 20.
Steals: 1) Pryor 49; 2) Bantam 25; 3) Sherer 22; 4) Hoefer 15; 5) Leaders 12.
Blocks: 1) Hoefer 14; 2) Leaders, Pryor 2; 4) Gau, Sherer, Bantam, Kael Smith (jr.), Sloan Smith (soph.), Layne Pryor (jr.) 1.
Team: Boyer Valley Bulldogs
Final Record: 20-3
Conference Record: 15-1, 1st place, RVC
Offensive Average: 56.6 points per game
Defensive Average: 37.5 points per game
Individual Stats
Points Scored, Average: 1) Lucas Berens (sr.) 298 (13.0 points per game); 2) Gavin Reineke (jr.) 278 (12.1 ppg); 3) Dylan Berens (sr.) 239 (10.9 ppg); 4) Jaidan TenEyck (soph.) 198 (8.6 ppg.).
Made 3-Pt Baskets: 1) Reineke 49; 2) Adam Puck (soph.) 25; 3) Kyle Hast (sr.) 12; 4) D. Berens 9; 5) TenEyck, Drew Volkmann (fr.) 4.
Free Throws, Made-Attempts, Pct.: 1) TenEyck 56-89 (62.9 percent); 2) Reineke 39-53 (73.6 pct.); 3) L. Berens 35-64 (54.7 pct.); 4) D. Berens 34-49 (69.4 pct.); 5) Trevor Malone (soph.) 32-47 (68.1 pct.).
Rebounds, Avg.: 1) D. Berens 155 (7.0 avg.); 2) L. Berens 146 (6.3 avg.); 3) Hast 100 (4.5 avg.); 4) Malone 90 (3.9 avg.); 5) TenEyck 74 (3.2 avg.).
Assists: 1) TenEyck 89; 2) Reineke 48; 3) D. Berens 43; 4) L. Berens 39; 5) Hast 37.
Steals: 1) Reineke 60; 2) TenEyck 56; 3) D. Berens 36; 4) Hast 28; 5) L. Berens 27.
Blocks: 1) L. Berens 35; 2) Malone 13; 3) Reineke 7; 4) D. Berens 6; 5) Hast 4.
