Arlington Public Schools will hold kindergarten roundup Feb. 7.
Parents whose children will be 5 years old on or before July 31 should submit information to APS.
Parents and children will be involved in activities for about an hour. Bring your child's certified birth certificate, immunization record and date of their kindergarten physical to roundup. The kindergarten physical must take place after March 1.
Contact the school at 402-478-4121 with the child's name, birth date, parents' names and addresses.
