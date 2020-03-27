During a brief online meeting, the Arlington Public Schools Board of Education learned teachers will be working from home after a decision by Supt. Dawn Lewis.
Teachers are embracing the change.
"I appreciate the opportunity to work from home," Nicole Sok, language arts teacher, said. "The administration has stated we may come in and work at school or we may complete our duties from home. That flexibility really makes navigating this time easier for all of us."
Sok said she's hopeful school can resume but until then, working and learning from home will be the new normal.
The board also discussed the return to work contract for classified staff — secretaries, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and janitors.
The return to work agreement was adopted in exchange for paid leave during the COVID-19 closure.
The agreement is to be signed by the superintendent and the teacher, so the employee will not resign his or her position, seek other employment, be available and report to work during the closure, and agrees to return and perform all duties for at least six months unless otherwise allowed to resign or be terminated by the superintendent.
"Our purpose is not to hire a whole bunch of new employees when the quarantine ends due to the fact that they found other employment," Lewis said. "We want to keep all these important people employed with our district, we don't want them to struggle to make ends meet because we can't have them in our facility safely and we don't want them to find other jobs because of it."
It is in effect until either the conclusion of 2019-20 contract year or the Nebraska commissioner says transmission of COVID-19 no longer poses a public health risk to the district's population, whatever comes first.
The district will provide full paid leave at the employee's regular rate and expected hours.
