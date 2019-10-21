The Arlington Public Schools Board of Education got its first glimpse at conceptual plans that could expand the district's facilities to include additional classroom space, a wrestling room and an auditorium.
Cody Hillen of DLR Group presented the plans to the board during its regular meeting Monday night. However, he stressed the plans are still “very loose.”
“It's just our first blush at it after hearing from the staff and the administration,” he said.
The proposed plans offer construction in three phases.
The first phase would include a wrestling room, new high school locker rooms, new vocal and band rooms and the renovations of existing classrooms and other spaces. Thirteen additional elementary classrooms are included in the second phase. The third phase includes an auditorium.
The expansion, which would be an additional 55,000 square feet, would be on the west side of the building, cutting into green space that is now used as practice fields.
“If we build all of this — phase 1, phase 2, phase 3 — it looks great, but then what happens?” Hillen said.
The district's last addition to the building was in 2009 when 13 new classrooms, a new gym and renovations were completed.
Board President Matt O'Daniel questioned whether another addition would only be another 10-year solution.
“The bottom line is that once you do this, you can't do anything else in that green space,” he said. “This is the last one we could do here on this site. It's even questionable if that even fits. It really is.”
Hillen challenged the board to not just consider expansion, but also the possibility of constructing an additional building, which could mean a new elementary school.
“There are definitely a few options, but it is something to consider,”Hillen said. “What is this building going to look like in the future? Because everything you do, whatever project you take on, whenever that happens, should be some type of step in that direction.”
Board members suggested the potential of building a new school on the land where the football field sits now and finding another location for the stadium.
“These are just some interesting ideas that utilize our existing space without having to go somewhere and look for land,” Supt. Dawn Lewis said. “It's all concept and we're trying to look at numbers and try to figure out if we're on target with what we anticipate our growth to be.”
Arlington Public Schools' enrollment is growing at a 2 percent rate each year. Current enrollment is about 700 students.
“I think decisions need to be made sooner rather than later because I don't think we have four to five years to sit on our tails and do nothing and wait to see what happens for land or this or whatever,” board member Jessica Scheer said. “We're growing and our classrooms are already at capacity. We need to make decisions sooner than later on what way we're going to go.”
While he believes the board needs to have continued discussion, O'Daniel said he'd also like public input on how the district should proceed.
“To me, the next step is the community and say here's some choices. This is what we're faced with,” he said.
Board members asked that DLR Group provide cost estimates for each of the phases of construction, the cost of building a new school and the cost for a new football stadium.
The board indicated it could host a community meeting some time after Jan. 1.
APS began studying its facilities late last year following a community stakeholders meeting in June, in which parents, staff, board members and district residents discussed what they thought were the future needs of the district.
A push by parents and other supporters of the Arlington wrestling program brought the facility needs issues to the forefront.
