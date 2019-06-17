The Arlington Public Schools Board of Education honored retiring Supt. Lynn Johnson on June 10, presenting her with a special plaque at the start of her final meeting with the district.
By his calculations, Board President Matt O'Daniel said it was Johnson's 120th school board meeting as superintendent.
"On behalf of our board and all the other boards that came before us, we thank you for all you have done for us and our kids thank you we wish you much luck in whatever's your next chapter," O'Daniel said.
Johnson, who has been with the district for 31 years, the last 10 as superintendent is retiring June 30.
