When floodwaters from the Elkhorn River poured into the fairgrounds in Arlington in March, members of the Washington County Fair Board could have easily thrown up their hands.
More than three feet of water filled every building except one on the grounds, and with only four months to recover from the devastating damage, the 101st fair could easily have been a wash out.
Instead, board members, community members and other volunteers banded together to ensure the fair continued without a hitch.
And it did.
Fairgoers were hard pressed to find any remnants of the flood. The only evidence of the catastrophe was markers placed on light poles around the fairgrounds to record the water level.
People packed into the arena last Friday night to be entertained by country stars Rhett Akins and Tyler Farr. The throngs of people kept coming with the rodeo, tractor pulls and crowd-favorite demolition derby.
4-H'ers showed their finest livestock and had the opportunity to sell some of them at the second annual auction. They also displayed their static exhibits that they surely worked hard on throughout the year preparing for the fair.
Youngsters enjoyed the carnival, tested their strength in the youth pedal pull and learned about agriculture at the Washington County Fair Ag Zone.
Fairgoers also enjoyed plenty of food, from a Windsor loin dinner prepared by the Arlington Lions Club to pizza from the 4-H stand and sloppy joes from the Arlington Music Boosters' concession stand.
Thousands of people flocked to one of the biggest tourist attractions in the county and none of this would have been possible without the efforts of the Washington County Fair Board members, the Arlington community, volunteers and donors.
Congratulations to all who made the 101st Washington County Fair a reality in face of devastation.
