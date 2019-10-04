Blair and Washington County residents might have noticed a few scarecrows gracing store fronts and windows over the past few days as the seventh annual scarecrow decorating contest began Oct. 1.

Thirty businesses have signed up for the contest hosted by the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce. Though not all of them have put up a scarecrow yet, several have straw men, or even a skeleton, propped up for passers by. Many businesses also have birthday wishes set up alongside their scarecrows in celebration of Blair's 150th year.

The contest will run through the end of October. The public gets the chance to choose its favorite scarecrow through voting jars placed at participating businesses. Voters can cast their ballot at any business regardless of the scarecrow they are voting for.

Residents can also vote for their favorite display on the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Photos of each display will be posted and voters can "like" their favorite, but the "like" must be made on the chamber's page.

The winner will receive a one-month free banner on the chamber's website and a traveling trophy. The 2018 winner was Thone Animal Hospital.

Participating businesses

Autumn Point Assisted Living (Fort Calhoun)

Belinas Salon

Blair ACE Hardware

Blaire Area Chamber of Commerce

Blair Housing Authority

Blair Public Library

Camp Fontanelle

Cargill (located at North Gate)

Craig Heuton, Edward Jones Financial Advisor

Dick's Electric

Edward W. Schroeder, CPA office

Fairway Oil

First United Methodist Church

Great Clips

Great Plains Communications

Goodwill Blair

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank

Living Savior

Mango No. 9 Natural Nail Salon (Fort Calhoun)

Memorial Community Hospital & Health Systems

Prairie Star Botanicals

Schrum Animal Care

Superior Dental Health

Tighe It With a Bow

Thone Animal Hospital

Tula House

Two Rivers Bank

Washington County Bank

Washington Street Preschool

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.