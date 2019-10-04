Blair and Washington County residents might have noticed a few scarecrows gracing store fronts and windows over the past few days as the seventh annual scarecrow decorating contest began Oct. 1.
Thirty businesses have signed up for the contest hosted by the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce. Though not all of them have put up a scarecrow yet, several have straw men, or even a skeleton, propped up for passers by. Many businesses also have birthday wishes set up alongside their scarecrows in celebration of Blair's 150th year.
The contest will run through the end of October. The public gets the chance to choose its favorite scarecrow through voting jars placed at participating businesses. Voters can cast their ballot at any business regardless of the scarecrow they are voting for.
Residents can also vote for their favorite display on the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Photos of each display will be posted and voters can "like" their favorite, but the "like" must be made on the chamber's page.
The winner will receive a one-month free banner on the chamber's website and a traveling trophy. The 2018 winner was Thone Animal Hospital.
Participating businesses
Autumn Point Assisted Living (Fort Calhoun)
Belinas Salon
Blair ACE Hardware
Blaire Area Chamber of Commerce
Blair Housing Authority
Blair Public Library
Camp Fontanelle
Cargill (located at North Gate)
Craig Heuton, Edward Jones Financial Advisor
Dick's Electric
Edward W. Schroeder, CPA office
Fairway Oil
First United Methodist Church
Great Clips
Great Plains Communications
Goodwill Blair
Lincoln Federal Savings Bank
Living Savior
Mango No. 9 Natural Nail Salon (Fort Calhoun)
Memorial Community Hospital & Health Systems
Prairie Star Botanicals
Schrum Animal Care
Superior Dental Health
Tighe It With a Bow
Thone Animal Hospital
Tula House
Two Rivers Bank
Washington County Bank
Washington Street Preschool
