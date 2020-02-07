The Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, March 21, at the Eagles Club in Missouri Valley.
Award categories include:
• Veteran Volunteer.
• Business of the Year.
• Teacher of the Year.
• Youth Volunteer of the Year.
• Adult Volunteer of the Year.
• Public Service Employee Award.
• Business Beautification.
• Lifetime Achievement Award.
Nomination deadline is Monday, March 2. With your submission, include a brief explanation of why you think your nominee deserves the award.
Send nominations to Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Fourth St., Missouri Valley, IA 51555 or director@missourivalleychamber.com. Nominations may also be made online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JPK5DFW.
