Anna Spomer of Honey Creek was among the more than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester.
Spomer is a student in the UI's College of Nursing and is majoring in Nursing-RN.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
- Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory or pass/non-pass basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean's list.
- Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “incomplete” or “no grade reported” during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester.
- Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than nine semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college.
- College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of nine semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.