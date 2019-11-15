Some Blair residents and Dana College alumni got their first glimpse at plans to renovate two dorms on the former campus for youth aging out of foster care.
Angels Share Inc., the nonprofit organization redeveloping the campus, held a public meeting Monday as a requirement for an application to the Department of Economic Development for Nebraska Affordable Housing Program. Fifteen people attended the meeting.
Ed Shada, Angels Share founder and president, said the nonprofit is seeking $500,000 in DED HOME funds and $750,000 in National Affordable Housing Trust Funds (NAHTF) to construct approximately 60 apartments in the former Blair and Mickelsen halls.
“These funds are critical to helping fill the gap because tax credits, they only fill a certain amount of the actual construction financing,” said Ryan Durant, grant writer for Angels Share. “Instead of us going out and getting a permanent loan on the properties, these will really be useful because then we won't have to have any debt on the property.”
Using grants and tax credits will allow the apartments to remain affordable for the youth and low-income elderly, who are expected to be its residents. The youth will be working with area businesses to learn trades.
“The biggest concern that we have is that the youth we are bringing in here, their income can only range from $18,000 to $36,000,” Shada said. “We don't want them to get comfortable here. We want to encourage them to move on so we can bring another group in.”
The apartments, which will range from 539 square feet to 1,661 square feet, will include studio, one bedroom and two bedrooms.
“Could there be some changes? Of course,” Shada said. “But this is what schematically we plan to do with those two buildings.”
The entire project is expected to cost $11.4 million. Angels Share is seeking federal tax credits from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority's CRANE Program for the remaining funds for the project.
Documents provided at the meeting indicated a potential name change for the campus. Previously, Shada had named the project the Frank and Jane Krejci Life and Learning Center. On a recommendation by NIFA to incorporate Blair or Dana, Shada is considering renaming it The Dana Tech Campus.
“It's going be something tech campus,” Shada said.
Durant, who has served with Shada's Project Homeless Connect, said he is excited for the opportunity the campus will give both seniors and youth.
“I feel very strongly about what Ed is creating up here, not only for the seniors, but the youth,” he said. “The seniors can help mentor the youth. These youth need mentorship. They're not bad kids, they just basically come out of the system and don't have anywhere to go and they need help. These seniors, I believe, will be transformational in their life.”
