Genealogy has been a pastime for several years. Finding ancestors could be a constructive adventure. You could find people who help make us who we are.
Our family was interested in ancestry long before it became a fad. Martin Van Buren Perley, an American, was a frequent visitor to England, and each time he was there, he looked through church records and public records, tracing the changes in spelling in the family name and family crest. He discovered that although Perleys had lived in Wales for more than 200 years, they were not Welsh. They arrived at their destination in Wales via a circuitous route through Scotland, Normandy, and Denmark.
Life in Wales was good to them and the family prospered; however, the New World appeared to be an exciting opportunity for adventure and enrichment. Massachusetts colony's Governor Winthrop recruited new settlers for the great adventure to get more settlers for Massachusetts. Alan Perley and some of his relatives decided to take advantage of the opportunity.
Alan was 22 at the time, one of the younger men on the ship. Some of those boarding the ship for the adventure brought their families with them. Alan boarded with some cousins, but no other family members. Everyone had to have documentation to prove who he was before being allowed to board the ship. The trip was a stormy one and provisions were becoming low when they finally landed on American soil.
The new arrivals were settled in what later was Woburn, Mass. They were unused to the weather there and decided that since it was a mild summer and fall, that their new home's weather was much like that of the area from which they had come. They described the weather as "tolerable" until Christmas Eve.
Late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day turned into a violent cold the likes of which even the Indians had never seen. The settlers were preoccupied with keeping warm and were getting short of provisions. They were reduced to living on a diet of clams, mussels, shellfish, and acorns instead of bread.
The emaciated settlers began to lose hope of surviving the brutal cold until Feb. 10 when the weather moderated. For many, the bout of severe weather was more than they could tolerate and returned to Wales as the opportunity presented itself.
Alan remained, but in 1634 he also returned to England. He and Suzanna Bokesen married. She had met Alan while he was traveling in what became the U.K. She was Danish and came from the Danelaw area where the Vikings had settled. Her family most probably came from central Denmark. They weren't in a hurry to travel back to America and established a home near Ipswich.
Sometime after 1635, Alan and Suzanna returned to Woburn. They had become social climbers, trying to emulate the gentry they had met in England. They planted shrubs and flowers, landscaping around their home in the style they had seen in England. They lived and farmed on the property for 17 years, selling it in 1652 for what was the equivalent of $50 and bought another farmstead, slowing acquiring more land.
The locals called part of that farmland "Perley Meadow." They bought another 45 acres in the hills nearby, along with several more five- to 10-acre fields, buying whatever they could afford and was available in the area. Both tried to make friends with the "right" people and to be active in town affairs.
Their hard work paid off because the town awarded Alan the title of "Freeman" and later gave him the rank of "Grand Juror." Alan and some of his relatives helped quell an Indian uprising in western Massachusetts and were awarded a tract of land.
As evidence of his growing stature, Alan applied for and was granted the right to cut trees on land that belonged to the city. He used the timbers for a barn. Apparently, he and the town got along fairly well with only two lawsuits filed during the recorded history of his life. He had to pay damages for not returning a borrowed horse in a timely way, and he won the second lawsuit filed against a neighbor who had denied him access to a communal pond.
Alan had four suits of clothing, and the couple owned three beds and two pairs of sheets. They also had 20 pounds of butter and 20 pounds of wool. His wife inherited all the livestock and control of the farm.
After she died 12 years later, each child inherited a third of their farm. The area must have been congenial since the family remained within about 10 miles of the farm as their family slowly multiplied for about 200 years. Wanderlust took them across most of the colonies and Canada after that time period.
They were not so much farmers as they were people who farmed, demonstrating a keen interest in being educated. Although we will never meet, a little of Alan and Suzanna live on in their contemporary descendants proclivities.
Everyone reading this article probably carries similar stories of people they never met personally, but who shared some of their DNA.
(James Perley is President of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
