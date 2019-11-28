Table runners, fall leaves, turkeys and messages of thanks hung from the ceiling at the annual Thanksgiving lunch served by students Tuesday at Arlington High School.
Twenty-eight students from the Foods and Nutrition I class at Arlington High School expressed their gratitude to the faculty and staff with a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings. Crockpots full of food lined the tables buffet-style as staff came through the line.
The annual lunch gives students the opportunity to learn how to prepare a large meal, planning enough food for around 100 people. They made turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, sweet potato bake and rolls. Dessert included pumpkin bars.
"My hope is that students learn time management skills and what it takes to put on a Thanksgiving meal," Doug Hart, family/consumer science teacher, said. "The students have all worked pretty hard."
Hart said this is the first year he thinks they were ready on time for the first round of servings.
Students learn about sanitation, washing hands in between cooking foods, different cooking methods.
"This is a culmination of what we've learned so far in the semester," Hart said.
Eight of the students are dismissed for the entire day to help with the final touches and serving of the meal. Shelly Miller, guidance assistant, assisted with the preparation.
"It gives them a better understanding of what their parents go through to put on a dinner like this and it teaches them different kinds of recipes," Miller said. "They each do something different."
Some of the dishes were prepared Monday to be put in the oven Tuesday. The turkeys went into the roasters at 3 a.m. Tuesday and the first meal was served to the kitchen staff around 10:30 a.m.
"I think it's fun since we're the kitchen ladies that we are on this side and they're serving us and I think they enjoy that, too," Karen Toebben said. "It's very much appreciated that they go to all that trouble for us."
Students in the Intro to Education class taught elementary classes a Thanksgiving craft activity, which were then used as decorations for Hart's classroom.
The traditional Thanksgiving food is different for senior Perla Ortega, who comes from a Hispanic family.
"I'm not used to Thanksgiving, so I've never made a turkey before — mostly tamales for Thanksgiving. Senior Jaidyn Spoon put to use the lessons she learned at the beginning of the year such as knife skills. "When it came to making the dressing, we had to know how to cut the ingredients thin enough and what pans to use," Spoon said. "I'll be able to put some input into our Thanksgiving dinner now that I understand what I'm doing."
Senior Samantha Page wanted to learn how to cook before she graduated.
"It's preparing me for when I have to make my own Thanksgiving meal for other people," she said.
