The Post 348 Pioneers' hot streak continued Monday at Hooper-Scribner.
The Fort Calhoun Seniors (4-4) won their fourth-straight game 10-1 after starting the summer season 0-4. Monday's blowout took just five innings.
During those five frames, the Pioneers outhit Hooper-Scribner 10-1. Tylan Conner smacked a grand slam during the first inning before Jamie Warner hit a two-run homer during the second.
Joel Fern added two RBIs of his own, while Jake Seina and Conner combined to pitch five innings of one-hit ball.
The Fort Calhoun Juniors fell to Hooper-Scribner 13-9 despite two hits from both Seina and Ty Hallberg.
Arlington, Blair games rained out
Blair Junior Legion baseball coach Cris Aguilera said he had to call of Tuesday's game.
With rain in the area, and more on the way, the Bears had to postpone their home contests against Wahoo to a later date. That date hadn't been officially confirmed as of Tuesday night.
Arlington, meanwhile, were set to play at Omaha Concordia, but was also rained out.
