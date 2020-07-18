Medico partnering with Tivity Health to offer popular SilverSneakers program to customers statewide
American Enterprise Group, Inc. announced that Medico Corp Life Insurance Company will offer SilverSneakers, the nation’s leading fitness program for seniors, to its Medicare Supplement policyholders in Iowa. Enrollment in the SilverSneakers program is automatic for current policyholders at no additional cost and access to the new benefits took effect on July 1.
“Taking care of yourself and enhancing your well-being is more important than ever. We are pleased to announce the addition of SilverSneakers for our customers to maintain their wellness and connect with others, whether participating in the gym or through digital channels,” said Mark Movic, senior vice president, managing director – Health. “We are in the business of helping people create solutions that protect their health, happiness and financial security. The addition of SilverSneakers is a great fit to empower our customers to help them live healthier lives.”
SilverSneakers (www.silversneakers.com) is a comprehensive fitness program designed for seniors that is currently included, at no additional cost, in many Medicare Advantage and select Medicare Supplement health plans nationwide.
In addition to offering access to more than 17,000 fitness locations, SilverSneakers also provides access to online resources that allow participants to benefit from classes and instruction in the comfort of their own homes. These resources include: SilverSneakers On-Demand™, the SilverSneakers blog, the SilverSneakers Facebook page, and the SilverSneakers GO™ app.
Medico will be the only Iowa-based Medicare Supplement plan carrier in Iowa to offer access to the SilverSneakers program and benefits. These Medicare Supplement plans are sold and serviced throughout Iowa by American Republic Insurance Services agents, as well as a statewide network of independent agents.
“Exercise plays an important role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing stress and supporting a strong immune system,” said Steve Janicak, healthcare business president, Tivity Health. “Our new SilverSneakers partnership with AEG will help Iowa seniors stay socially engaged, physically active and virtually connected in these unpredictable times.”
