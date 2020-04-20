UPDATE: The Amber Alert for two Tekamah boys has been cancelled.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the boys were recovered safely in Kansas.
An Amber Alert has been issued in eastern Nebraska.
Two children have been abducted from Tekamah, according to the alert. The Tekamah Police Department is looking for two boys who were last seen in Tekamah and is believed to be in danger. The children's name are Marco and Isaac De La Garza.
Marco is a 7-year-old boy with brown hair that was last seen wearing T-shirt and shorts. Isaac is a 4-year-old boy with brown hair that was last seen wearing t-shirt and shorts.
The children may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leicheiter, a 30-year-old white male who is 5'7, 165 pounds, green eyes and brown hair. They may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition Ne 31F325 that was last seen heading in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marco De La Garza, is asked to call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.
For more information, visit statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/
