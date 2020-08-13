Alve Leslie Feige , 80, passed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha, surrounded by his family. He was born on Oct. 13, 1939, on the family farm in Mondamin, to Leslie and Leavada (Sample) Feige. He graduated from Magnolia High School in 1958. After graduation Alve farmed with his dad until leaving for Army Basic Training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He spent four years in the Army Reserves.
Alve married Mary Ilene Robinson on Nov. 23, 1963, at the First Christian Church in Woodbine. The couple lived and farmed north of Magnolia. Alve also worked at the Harrison County Courthouse in Logan and Kelly Ryan Manufacturing in Blair. The couple moved to their house in Logan in 1983.
Alve was a member of the RLDS Church in Logan. His life revolved around his daughters and especially his grandchildren. He spent many hours at their school, church and sport activities.
Alve was preceded in death by his wife, Ilene Feige, on Nov. 15, 2017; parents; and sisters, Dorothy Taylor and Ione Gramkow. He is survived by two daughters, Michele and her husband Gilbert Lovett and Deanna and her husband Steve Shiller all of Omaha, Neb.; three grandsons, Brent Lovett and his wife Kate of Lincoln, Neb., Spencer Shiller and his wife Jamie of Downers Grove, Ill., and Seth Shiller and his wife Rachel of Omaha; seven nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
A private family funeral service was held on Aug. 8, 2020, at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, led by Pastor Jim Wilson. The musician was Brittney Donn and she sang “Daddy’s Hands” and “There You’ll Be”. The pallbearers were Brent Lovett, Spencer Shiller, Seth Shiller, Gilbert Lovett, Steve Shiller and Bennett Taylor. Mr Feige’s final resting place is at Calhoun Cemetery outside of Logan.
Fouts Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com
